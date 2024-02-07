SC residents want CBI probe into Vengaivayal water contamination case, says NCSC

PUDUKKOTTAI: Complaining that the Vengaivayal water contamination case was not proceeding in the right direction, Scheduled Caste community residents of the village have demanded for a CBI investigation, said S Ravivarman, director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on Tuesday.

The dumping of excrement in the overhead water tank at the village in December 2022 is currently being probed by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police.

The remark came after Ravivarman conducted an inquiry and interacted with the affected SC residents on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, the NCSC director said he has been directed by the chairman of the commission to submit a detailed report on the current situation in the village and the nature of the ongoing investigation.

“The people from the SC community alleged the case was not proceeding in the right direction. They said that investigating the victims of the case was not right,” he said.

On the ongoing CB-CID probe, Ravivarman said the fact that DNA test results being inconsistent did not mean that the crime did not take place. “People and several outfits want the Vengaivayal case to be transferred to the CBI. We are going to send a report on the current developments to the chairman of the commission,” he added.