Access to ballot still out of reach for many across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Muddy roads, makeshift ramps without handrails, narrow corridors, and inaccessible toilets. This is what awaits many persons with disabilities (PwDs) at polling stations across Tamil Nadu.

A ground level audit of 47 polling stations across 12 districts and at least 24 constituencies by TNIE has found that the state’s election machinery continues to remain unprepared to guarantee accessible, independent voting for PwDs, even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured the Madras High Court that all polling stations in the state were equipped with permanent ramps and compliant facilities.

In an affidavit filed before the Madras High Court in April, the chief electoral officer stated that all 38 districts had confirmed the installation of permanent ramps in every polling station, in line with ECI norms. The commission had also emphasised that “Assured Minimum Facilities”, including ramps, would be strictly implemented and monitored.

However, field visits across districts, including Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Hosur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Vellore and Villupuram suggest otherwise.

One of the more concerning situations was observed at the CSI Primary School in Alandur under Kancheepuram district, where four polling booths are being set up in an under-construction building on the campus. The access ramp has been made by piling mud and covering it with a red cloth, while the entrance remains muddy and difficult to navigate.