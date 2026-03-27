Strange bedfellows: When Mamata's TMC helped BJP win its first-ever seat in West Bengal assembly

The BJP won its first Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal back in 1998. A year later, it won its first Assembly seat in the state. Both victories came when it was the junior partner in an alliance.

Interestingly, the BJP's ally during those victories at the turn of the century was none other than the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee.

The 1998 Lok Sabha polls were the first elections to be contested by the TMC after its formation on January 1 that year.

The BJP's maiden entry to the Lok Sabha via West Bengal came from the Dum Dum seat where Tapan Sikdar defeated the CPI(M)'s Nirmal Kanti Chatterjee -- who had won from there three consecutive times -- by a thumping 1,37,405 votes.

The two parties allied with each other again in a 1999 bypoll in Ashoknagar won by Badal Bhattacharya, marking the BJP's first presence in the state assembly. In the Lok Sabha elections the same year, the BJP increased its tally to two seats, with Sikdar winning again.

That was the last time the BJP and TMC would be on the same side.

Badal Bhattacharya had defeated the CPM's Rekha Goswami by 9,498 votes. During his two-year stint in the Assembly until 2001, Chief Minister Jyoti Basu would repeatedly refer to him as a Bajrang Dal representative and hence call him Hanuman, Bhattacharya told The Telegraph.