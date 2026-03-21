The first movie personality to win a Kerala assembly election -- his best-known film came in 1966

The phenomenon of movie personalities entering politics is firmly associated with neighbouring Tamil Nadu but Kerala isn't immune to it. Kerala saw the first winner from the cine field in an assembly election back in 1965. However, the victorious candidate never actually became an MLA.

That was because no party or alliance was able to get a majority in the polls that year. The assembly was thus dissolved before any of the members could take oath and the state came under President's Rule until the next polls in 1967.

In the 1965 polls, 67 seats were needed for a majority. While the CPM won 40, the Congress won 36. The split in the state Congress cost the party dearly as the Kerala Congress, which had broken away a year earlier, won 26 seats.

The movie personality was from none of these parties, but an independent. His best known film would be released the following year.

Yes, we're talking of director Ramu Kariat of Chemmeen fame. He had already directed five films by 1965, starting with Neelakuyil in 1954 which he co-directed with P Bhaskaran. But it was Chemmeen, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film, that brought him national acclaim.

Kariat had won from the Nattika assembly constituency. Since he was familiar with the area, he also filmed Chemmeen at the Nattika beach.