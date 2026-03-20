From 60,963 votes to just five: Highest and lowest victory margins in Kerala assembly polls

Guess who holds the record for the highest margin of victory in the history of Kerala's assembly polls?

It was the fifth assembly election for the record breaker who has won four and lost one so far.

Riding high on the praise she received for helping Kerala navigate the Covid-19 crisis as health minister, KK Shailaja, who was called a 'rock star' by The Guardian, won by 60,963 votes from Mattannur in 2021.

The LDF retained power, winning back-to-back elections, which was unprecedented in the state. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to drop Shailaja from his ministry despite her facile win. The party explained the controversial move by claiming that it wanted new faces in the ministry apart from Pinarayi himself.

This time around too, Shailaja has faced another setback, with the LDF refusing to nominate her again from Mattannur despite her record win. Sources said the party’s policy for this election stipulates two-term limit for candidates in safe seats.

Noting that many other secretariat members have been shown greater consideration, Shailaja reportedly turned emotional at one point, asking “Why am I being singled out?”

However, she took it in her stride and offered to contest instead from Peravoor which has been a Congress stronghold since 2011 with the party's state president Sunny Joseph having won here three times in a row in 2011, 2016 and 2021.