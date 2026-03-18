This Kerala leader won 13 assembly polls in a row, but still isn't the state's longest-serving MLA

Winning one election is easy. But winning 13 in a row? Easier said than done.

Well, one candidate actually achieved this extraordinary feat in the Kerala assembly polls.

However, he is not the longest-serving member of the Kerala assembly, even though he did not resign as MLA at any point. Another candidate who won 12 times in a row has spent more days as an MLA.

How could this be? And who are they?

In both cases, their tenure as an MLA for more than 50 years came to an end not through defeat at the hustings.

Only death could end their streak.

The man who won 13 successive times was KM Mani of the Kerala Congress and later Kerala Congress (M). His pocket borough was Pala from where he was elected on all 13 occasions.

Mani won for the first time in 1965 but unfortunately no party or alliance could get a majority in that election. So the assembly was dissolved before any of the victorious candidates could take the oath of office.