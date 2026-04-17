Smaller allies contest under major party symbols in Tamil Nadu, sparking debate on identity and control

CHENNAI: Seat-sharing talks within Tamil Nadu’s two major alliances ahead of the Assembly polls once again brought to the fore concerns over smaller parties being asked to contest on the symbols of dominant alliance partners.

Leaders from parties such as the MDMK, VCK and Left outfits in the DMK-led alliance have, at various points, expressed dissatisfaction with the trend, particularly when such decisions are made against the wishes of the parties concerned. The argument pushed in favour of such a move is that the winnability increases due to familiarity of the symbols.

The key concern from the minor allies, however, has been that such victories did not help them to charter their own growth. On the other hand, these victories helped the parties leading their alliances as the elected MLAs on paper remained MLAs of those parties in the Assembly.

A look at past Assembly elections shows that the practice is not new and dates back at least to 1967. However, observers note a shift in how it is implemented. Earlier, smaller parties often voluntarily chose to contest on the symbols of larger allies. Now, major parties are increasingly making it a condition during alliance talks.