91 lakh voters deleted in West Bengal rolls; SIR exercise raises stakes for TMC, BJP ahead of polls

KOLKATA: Around 91 lakh voters have been deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, raising questions over which party, the ruling Trinamool Congress or the opposition BJP, may gain in the upcoming Assembly elections across 294 constituencies scheduled for April 23 and 29.

The deletions include 64 lakh voters classified as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD), and 27 lakh adjudicated electors. As a result, the state’s total electorate has dropped by about 12%, from 7.66 crore to around 6.76 crore, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data. The Muslim vote share has also declined by over 5%.

A comparison of deleted voters with the Trinamool Congress’ winning margins over the BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections suggests potential challenges for the ruling party in several districts.

In Kolkata, which has 11 constituencies all won by the Trinamool in 2021, 6.97 lakh voters have been deleted, exceeding the party’s previous winning margin of 4.55 lakh votes.

In Nadia district with 17 constituencies, 4.80 lakh voters have been removed, far higher than the Trinamool’s narrow lead of 20,903 votes in 2021, when the BJP won 9 seats and the Trinamool 8.

North 24 Parganas with 33 seats has seen 12.07 lakh deletions, compared to the Trinamool’s earlier lead of 9.13 lakh votes; the party had won 28 seats there against the BJP’s 5.

In North Dinajpur with 9 constituencies, 3.63 lakh names have been struck off, exceeding the Trinamool’s 2021 lead of 2.74 lakh votes.

In South Dinajpur with 6 constituencies, 1.79 lakh voters have been deleted, over three times the Trinamool’s margin of 44,945 votes.