SIR voter deletions likely decider in Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram

Nandigram has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The high-stakes battle between BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and TMC's Pabitra Kar, who exited from the saffron party just hours before the announcement of his candidature, has become further intriguing after the alleged mass deletion of Muslim voters in the constituency.

Findings from an analysis of SIR deletion data in Nandigram constituency by Sabar Institute, a Kolkata-based public policy research organisation, revealed a striking pattern of Muslims, who make up about 25 per cent of the population of the seat, accounting for 95.5 per cent of removals from the supplementary lists.

In contrast, only 4.5 per cent of non-Muslims were removed from the rolls, according to the study, which is based on EC data.

"This alarming disproportionality in deletions of Muslim voters was found only during the adjudication phase. We found that the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) deletions during the enumeration phase in December, around 33 per cent, broadly aligned with the 25 per cent population share of the minorities," Sabar Institute Director Sabir Ahamed said, reported PTI.

"It is clear that these are targeted deletions of mapped voters on flimsy grounds by using biased AI tools," he alleged.

According to Pralay Pal, a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari managing his poll campaign in the seat, the BJP has always trailed in the Muslim-dominated pockets of the seat.

"Five of the 10 areas in Nandigram I are Muslim-dominated. Minorities in block II are fewer and evenly spread out. The BJP has always trailed in block I, and the deficit is overcome by the gain we secure in block II, adding to our overall lead," he said.

However, there are also other factors crucial in the contest.

In the last five years, a lot more water has flowed down the Haldi River, which circumvents Nandigram, with the BJP now controlling 11 of the 17 gram panchayats and two panchayat samitis of Nandigram I and II blocks, giving Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the assembly, a vital advantage in the 2026 polls, observers say.

In the evening of May 2, 2021, when Nandigram's returning officer announced BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's victory over TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee by a razor-thin margin of 1,956 votes, the moment marked the beginning of a crucial chapter in the state's politics.