‘Specific communities targeted’: Mamata Banerjee on voter roll deletions in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that voters from specific communities were deliberately removed from electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Speaking at a rally in Chakdaha, Nadia district, Banerjee said her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), would support those whose names were excluded. She claimed that nearly 91 lakh names were deleted from the rolls after the revision, citing Election Commission data.

The Chief Minister also stated that after her intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names were reinstated from nearly 60 lakh cases that were under adjudication.

Alleging targeted deletions, Banerjee said, “Names were being removed from official records by singling out certain communities.”

The 294-seat West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)