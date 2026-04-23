Three-way fight with an X-factor in play TN goes to polls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s 5.67 crore voters will march to the polling stations today (Thursday) to decide the fate of 234 Assembly constituencies. The high-decibel campaign drew to a close on Tuesday following which the state went through a mandatory 48-hour silence period ahead of polling.

What emerged over the weeks-long campaigning is a tight three-cornered contest, vastly different from the usual tradition of a two-horse race. Along with the familiar weight of two alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, new entrant Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has clearly made it one of the most layered elections that the state has never seen.

At the centre of the contest remains the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the ruling DMK. Its president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has framed the election as a fight between Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

However, it was the AIADMK-led NDA that first began the election work a year ago. Soon after joining hands with BJP, the new-look AIADMK pitched for a double-engine government in the state.

While seat-sharing and constituency identification was almost smooth in NDA, there was a long delay in SPA. The SPA expanded with the entry of new partners such as DMDK led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, a sign that DMK was trying to cover all its bases in the event of a tight contest.