India braces for more heatwave days as temperatures soar nationwide

TNIE online desk

Scorching heat and intense summer conditions have already set in across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a mixed weather pattern. 

Photo | PTI

IMD forecasts heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, MP, West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh in coming days.

Photo | PTI

Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have also scaled the 40 degree celsius mark, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka not far behind.

Photo | PTI

IMD said maximum temperatures may rise by 2-3 degree celsius over northwest India, with central India also set to heat up, indicating persistent summer conditions.

Photo | PTI

School timings have been revised in several states due to rising heatwave conditions. The decision aims to protect students from extreme temperatures.

Photo | PTI

IMD warned fishermen against venturing into the Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts on April 26-27 due to rain, storms, while heatwave conditions may persist inland.

Photo | PTI
Photo | PTI
Heatwave to grip large parts of India for next 4–5 days: IMD