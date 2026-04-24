India braces for more heatwave days as temperatures soar nationwide

Scorching heat and intense summer conditions have already set in across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a mixed weather pattern. .IMD forecasts heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, MP, West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh in coming days..Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have also scaled the 40 degree celsius mark, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka not far behind..IMD said maximum temperatures may rise by 2-3 degree celsius over northwest India, with central India also set to heat up, indicating persistent summer conditions..School timings have been revised in several states due to rising heatwave conditions. The decision aims to protect students from extreme temperatures..IMD warned fishermen against venturing into the Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts on April 26-27 due to rain, storms, while heatwave conditions may persist inland..Heatwave to grip large parts of India for next 4–5 days: IMD.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest