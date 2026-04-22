Heatwave to grip large parts of India for next 4–5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are set to intensify across large parts of northwest, central, and eastern India over the next four to five days.

According to the latest forecast issued Wednesday, isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to experience heatwave conditions on April 24 and 25.

The IMD further indicated that western Uttar Pradesh will face heatwave conditions between April 23 and 25, while eastern Uttar Pradesh could see similar conditions from April 22 to 26. Rajasthan is expected to be affected from April 24 to 26, and Madhya Pradesh from April 23 to 26. In central and eastern regions, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may experience heatwaves between April 24 and 27, while Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to be impacted on April 22 and 23.

In addition to the heatwave alerts, the weather office has forecast hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, and coastal Gujarat between April 22 and April 25.

Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Odisha, as well as Konkan and Goa during this period.

Meanwhile, relief in the form of rainfall is likely over northeast and parts of eastern India. The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across the northeastern region.

(With inputs from PTI)