Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Kerala; four killed

TNIE online desk

Central Kerala districts received extreme rainfall on Friday night which set off flashflood, landslide and devastation in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam.

Photo | Express

The India Meteorological Department has declared red alert in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad Kannur and Kasaragod.

Photo | Express

The rainfall was so intense that certain areas received more than 30 cm rainfall within a span of eight hours. The water level has already crossed warning level in Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers. 

Photo | Express

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, advise people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.

Photo | Express
Photo | Express
Four killed as heavy rains unleash flash floods, landslides in Kerala