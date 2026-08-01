Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Kerala; four killed

TNIE online desk
Central Kerala districts received extreme rainfall on Friday night which set off flashflood, landslide and devastation in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam.
The India Meteorological Department has declared red alert in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad Kannur and Kasaragod.
The rainfall was so intense that certain areas received more than 30 cm rainfall within a span of eight hours. The water level has already crossed warning level in Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, advise people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.