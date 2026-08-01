Four killed as heavy rains unleash flash floods, landslides in Kerala

Bringing back memories of the catastrophic 2018 floods that inundated the state, triggered a series of landslides and left 483 dead, Central Kerala districts received extreme rainfall on Friday night which set off flashflood, landslide and devastation in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam. Four people where killed in the debris flow triggered by landslides.

The India Meteorological Department has declared red alert in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad Kannur and Kasaragod.

In Idukki district, two persons were killed in landslides. A 69-year-old woman was killed after a landslide buried her house at Adurmala near Kudayathoor in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased, Sumathi (69), was trapped under the debris after a portion of the hill caved in and fell on her house near Adurmala Devi Temple around 2 am.

Two others in the house, Ravi Narayanan (72) and Ratheesh (38), were rescued with injuries.

A 29-member NDRF team along with Fire and Rescue personnel from Thodupuzha and Moolamattom conducted search operations, which were hampered by heavy rain and and extreme weather. Earth-movers were brought to remove the debris. In Vagamon, Prabhakaran Nair, 72 who was staying at the house of his relative Leelamani of Kolahalamedu died as a landslide destroyed a portion of the house. The body was retrieved after demolishing a portion of the building.

The rainfall was so intense that certain areas received more than 30 cm rainfall within a span of eight hours. Vagamon in Idukki district recorded 31.4 cm rainfall while Vadasserikkara and in Pathanamthitta recorded 33 cm and Laha in the same district got 25 cm rainfall. There was a sudden surge in the water level in Pampa river that inundated houses on either banks. Ranni town was submerged and several vehicles were caught in the flood waters. NDRF, Fire and Rescue Force, Police and the public launched rescue operations shifting people caught in houses using dingy boats and distributing food and water to the people shifted to relief camps. A state of emergency prevails in the three districts.