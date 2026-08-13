From Exam Safety to Judicial Reforms: Inside Parliament’s Monsoon Legislative Push

TNIE online desk

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026: Introduced following national paper leak controversies, this legislation strengthens penalties and establishes stricter oversight mechanisms for national competitive exams.

Photo | PTI

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Tightens rules surrounding delayed registrations (requiring District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate approval for delays over one year) to ensure accurate legal identities and updated electoral rolls.

Photo | PTI

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026: Replaces an earlier ordinance to increase the sanctioned judicial strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India) to address case pendency.

Photo | ENS

Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026: Modernizes legal frameworks regarding the admissibility of financial records as evidence, expanding definitions to cover electronic, digital, and cloud-based banking records.

Photo | PTI

Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026: Establishes a National Tribunal Commission (NTC) headed by a former Supreme Court judge or High Court Chief Justice to streamline merit-based appointments across administrative and specialized tribunals.

Photo | ANI
Photo | PTI
Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 proposing a new commission for national tribunals