From Exam Safety to Judicial Reforms: Inside Parliament’s Monsoon Legislative Push

TNIE online desk
Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026: Introduced following national paper leak controversies, this legislation strengthens penalties and establishes stricter oversight mechanisms for national competitive exams.
Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Tightens rules surrounding delayed registrations (requiring District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate approval for delays over one year) to ensure accurate legal identities and updated electoral rolls.
Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026: Replaces an earlier ordinance to increase the sanctioned judicial strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India) to address case pendency.
Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026: Modernizes legal frameworks regarding the admissibility of financial records as evidence, expanding definitions to cover electronic, digital, and cloud-based banking records.
Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026: Establishes a National Tribunal Commission (NTC) headed by a former Supreme Court judge or High Court Chief Justice to streamline merit-based appointments across administrative and specialized tribunals.