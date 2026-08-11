Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 proposing a new commission for national tribunals

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a National Tribunal Commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals across the country.

The bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency, and uniformity in the qualifications, appointment, terms and conditions of service of Chairpersons and Members of various Tribunals.

It also proposes to establish a National Tribunals Commission.

Earlier, Opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout from the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak by the Chair, as the Upper House debated The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said it has been brought with the objective of modern, independent and uniform tribunal system.

"Setting up of the National Tribunal Commission is the core of this Bill. The proposed National Tribunal Commission will be chaired by a former judge of Supreme Court or a former chief justice of High Courts. The Commission will have two judicial members and two technical members. The NTC will make appointments in the commission to make it transparent, independent and merit-based," said the minister.

He observed that the goal is to establish a framework for tribunals in which there are uniform standards for appointments, service conditions are clear, selection process is transparent and administrative governance is in line with institutional principles.

The bill proposes setting up a dedicated NTC Secretariat for effective implementation of its provisions, the minister said.

The tenure of tribunal members and clear service conditions are crucial for judicial independence. Therefore, the bill proposes a five-year tenure which will adhere to a prescribed upper-age ceiling.

There is no minimum age determined for eligibility.

The tenure, salary and allowances of the chairperson and members and other service conditions will be regulated via rule.