Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 proposing a new commission for national tribunals

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a National Tribunal Commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals across the country.
The bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency, and uniformity in the qualifications, appointment, terms and conditions of service of Chairpersons and Members of various Tribunals.
It also proposes to establish a National Tribunals Commission.
Earlier, Opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout from the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak by the Chair, as the Upper House debated The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026.
Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said it has been brought with the objective of modern, independent and uniform tribunal system.
"Setting up of the National Tribunal Commission is the core of this Bill. The proposed National Tribunal Commission will be chaired by a former judge of Supreme Court or a former chief justice of High Courts. The Commission will have two judicial members and two technical members. The NTC will make appointments in the commission to make it transparent, independent and merit-based," said the minister.
He observed that the goal is to establish a framework for tribunals in which there are uniform standards for appointments, service conditions are clear, selection process is transparent and administrative governance is in line with institutional principles.
The bill proposes setting up a dedicated NTC Secretariat for effective implementation of its provisions, the minister said.
The tenure of tribunal members and clear service conditions are crucial for judicial independence. Therefore, the bill proposes a five-year tenure which will adhere to a prescribed upper-age ceiling.
There is no minimum age determined for eligibility.
The tenure, salary and allowances of the chairperson and members and other service conditions will be regulated via rule.
"The objective of the bill is to establish a framework which strengthens institutional independence. This tribunal reform will prove to be a key milestone in adoption of global best practices, promoting ease of justice and ease of doing business, which will further enhance India's legal and institutional architecture and take forward the government's commitment to promote timely justice for all," Meghwal said.
He noted that tribunals play a complementary role to ensure speedy justice, stressing that the Bill brings no changes in the jurisdiction of tribunals.
This bill will ensure ease of justice and ease of doing business and is an important milestone in adopting global best practices that will strengthen legal and institutional architecture and will ensure proper justice, Meghwal said.
He highlighted the importance of ensuring a timely, fair, and effective resolution system that reduces disputes and creates an environment of confidence in the economy.
The minister stressed that ease of justice and ease of doing business cannot be viewed separately as they are deeply inter-connected.
"The objective of tribunals in a modern economy and modern governance is not to serve as an alternative to courts but play a complementary role for speedy and effective delivery of justice," Meghwal pointed out.
He emphasised that Supreme Court judgements have played an important role in determining the trajectory of judicial reforms in India.
The Central Government initiated the process of rationalisation of Tribunals in the year 2015.
Through the Finance Act, 2017, certain Tribunals were abolished or merged and the Central Government was empowered to make rules to provide for the appointments, tenure and qualifications of Chairpersons and Members of various Tribunals.
Subsequently, the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, was promulgated on April 4, 2021, which was replaced by the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021.
The said Act stipulated the procedure for selection and appointment of Chairpersons and Members of various Tribunals and provided for their uniform terms and conditions of service.
The Supreme Court, in the matter of Madras Bar Association vs. Union of India [(2026) 2 SCC 1], struck down certain provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, inter alia, on the grounds that they are contrary to the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence and not in consonance with the earlier judicial pronouncements that have clarified the standards governing the appointment, tenure and functioning of Chairpersons and Members of Tribunals.
Further, the apex court directed the establishment of a National Tribunals Commission, which is independent, has professional expertise, and adopts a transparent process and oversight mechanism for selection and appointment of Chairpersons and Members of various Tribunals.
(With inputs from PTI)