Power & Politics: Women Who Led India After 1947

TNIE online desk
Amrit Kaur | Union Minister of Health (1947–1957)
India’s first Cabinet Minister. She played a key role in founding the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and served as its first president.
Sarojini Naidu |Governor of the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh) (1947–1949)
The first woman to serve as a Governor of a state in independent India.
Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit | Ambassador to the USSR (1947–1949) and USA (1949–1951); President of the UN General Assembly (1953)
India’s first top female diplomat and the first woman elected President of the United Nations General Assembly.
Sucheta Kripalani | Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1963–1967)
The first woman Chief Minister of an Indian state.
Indira Gandhi | Prime Minister of India (First term: 1966–1977)
The first (and to date, only) female Prime Minister of India.