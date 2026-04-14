Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: When voice seeks agency

Women’s political claims in India, therefore, were not deferred demands. They were inscribed in the moral consciousness of the republic at its birth. The Assembly believed that once women were recognized as equal citizens and voters, their voice would, over time, mature into an agency role within the institutions of power. Political equality in voting was expected to generate political equality in lawmaking. That faith was morally profound, but in hindsight, it proved too optimistic, as it overlooked the persistence of patriarchy, which accepts formal equality on paper while obstructing real autonomy in practice. It can accept women as voters while resisting them as legislators. It can celebrate women as symbols of the nation while keeping the commanding heights of politics male-dominated, thereby undermining their actual influence and decision-making power in governance. The distance between voice and agency lies precisely here.

B.R. Ambedkar’s warning in his closing speech at the constitution's inauguration that India was entering an “age of contradictions" is still pertinent in this context. Political equality was expected to obliterate deep social inequality in our democratic life. One person, one vote, and one value was expected to dissolve the hierarchies embedded in society, yet, in reality, it has only exposed the tension between constitutional promise and social power. Patriarchy is one of the clearest manifestations of that contradiction. Women have voted in equal numbers, of late, in greater numbers than men, but parties have consistently denied them proportionate tickets, institutions continue to exclude them from leadership positions, and society still sees them as dependents rather than decision-makers.

From a normative standpoint, this distinction is decisive. Democracy is not exhausted by the existence of the franchise. The right to vote is indispensable, but it is only the beginning of equality. To vote is to possess a voice in choosing rulers. To sit in legislatures is to possess agency in shaping law and giving direction to the republic. If women are equal only at the point of voting but not at the point of governing, democratic equality remains morally unfinished. Arguably, it underlines the limits of procedural equality by conflating formal symmetry with justice and ignoring that procedures operate within a social context. They are instead mediated by entrenched prejudices, unequal access to resources, patriarchal gatekeeping, and party structures built around male control. In such a setting, formally equal rules can repeatedly yield unequal outcomes. Procedure, then, tends to shield injustice rather than correct it.

That is what has happened over decades. Women in India have been central to democracy as voters, campaigners, mobilizers, and participants in public life, yet they have remained strikingly underrepresented in Parliament and in the state assemblies. The failure does not indicate women’s civic capabilities are lacking. Rather, it is the failure of the political system to convert women’s presence in democracy into women’s authority within democracy. Parties across ideological lines have too often treated women less as bearers of agency and more as constituencies to be managed. They have been approached as recipients of welfare, as disciplined voting blocs, and as targets of schemes, subsidies, and patronage. This has created a politics of instrumental rationality, in which women are recognized as subjects of governance but not fully embraced as participants in government. Welfare may ease burdens, but it cannot by itself bestow agency.