Atleast eight killed following flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa; mudslide hits China border

TNIE online desk
At least eight people lost their lives following a sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River that triggered a massive flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district that borders China.
The flash flood struck Rasuwa's main market area, including Syaphrubesi, at 9 am (local time), inundating residential and commercial areas.
The unusual scale of flooding has also damaged eight operational hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 354 MW, five projects under construction in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, and swept away a recently constructed bridge in Gajuri.
Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised in the affected areas for rescue and relief operations following an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
Officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the sudden surge as there was no rainfall in the area. However, investigations are underway to determine if the disaster was due to a glacial lake outburst.
Chinese President Xi Jinping directed authorities to carry out rescue operations as several areas on the Chinese side of the Nepal-China border in Tibet are affected.
Reportedly, a mudslide from the Nepal side caused “major casualties” and left people missing at Gyirong Port.
Meanwhile, officials said 384 tourists, including 291 from countries including India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Malaysia, were reported missing as a result of the flash flood.