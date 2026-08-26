At least 8 dead as flash flood ravages Nepal’s Rasuwa; mudslide hits China border

At least eight people have died after a sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River triggered a massive flash flood in Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district bordering China on Wednesday, with rescue and relief operations underway across several affected areas.

Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle told AFP that eight bodies had been recovered so far and that rescue operations were continuing.

Separately, the bodies of three men and a woman were recovered from Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot district after the flash flood, a Senior Superintendent of Police and spokesperson at the Bagmati Province Police Office told PTI.

The four bodies were found lying near the Trishuli River soon after the flood.

The flash flood struck the main market area of Rasuwa, including Syaphrubesi, at around 9 am local time, inundating residential and commercial areas and causing extensive damage.

Rasuwa Chief District Officer Narendra Pariyar said the flood occurred suddenly despite there being no rainfall in the area. Officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the sudden surge.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Wednesday’s flooding was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa. Dinkar Kayastha, information officer at the department, said the flooding could have been caused by the formation of a new glacier or the bursting of an old one.

“We are still studying the matter, so the real cause is not yet known,” Kayastha said, adding that the risk of flooding from the Tibetan side had not yet disappeared and people needed to remain cautious.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the sudden surge was triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) or another factor, The Himalayan Times reported.