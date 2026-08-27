States step up efforts to trace tourists in flood-hit Nepal

TNIE online desk

The number of Indians reported missing has risen from the 133 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians reported missing on Wednesday. At least 50 of those missing were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Photo | AP

At least 77 pilgrims from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrimage group are reported missing after a massive flash flood swept through central Nepal, with the group at an immigration office when the disaster struck.

Photo | Screengrab from X

Nearly 80 tourists from Maharashtra are estimated to be stranded in flood-hit Nepal, though the figure is preliminary and may be revised as authorities verify the information, officials said on Thursday.

Photo | AP

As many as 53 Keralites, including children, are estimated to be stranded in flood-hit Nepal, while 57 Tamil pilgrims from a group organised by Super Yatra Kumbakonam and another 49 taken by Chennai-based Mahadev Kailash Yatra are also believed to be affected.

Photo | AP

In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said five people from Bengaluru who had travelled to Nepal are missing and efforts are underway to trace them. Meanwhile, around 32 tourists from Kolkata, including a US-based Indian, are also reportedly missing after flash floods swept Nepal; the group had left Kolkata on August 21 for the Manasarovar pilgrimage.

Photo | AP
Photo | AP
Nepal floods: States scramble to trace stranded tourists