Nepal floods: States scramble to trace stranded tourists

State governments in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are intensifying efforts to trace and rescue their residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with authorities coordinating with the Centre and agencies in the neighbouring country.
In Tamil Nadu, the government said it is monitoring the rescue and status of pilgrims on an hourly basis. School Education Minister A Rajmohan told the Assembly on Thursday that 106 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had travelled to Mansarovar.
Of these, 57 pilgrims were part of a group organised by Super Yatra Kumbakonam, while another 49 were taken by a Chennai-based tour operator, Mahadev Kailash Yatra.
“The state government is monitoring the rescue and status of pilgrims on an hourly basis,” Rajmohan said.
He said 20 pilgrims had been rescued and were safe at an Armed Police Force camp in Timure, with efforts underway to secure the remaining members. The government is also working to ascertain the whereabouts and travel plans of the other 49 pilgrims.
Tamil Nadu has established a 24/7 control room in New Delhi and helplines to assist families seeking information.
In Maharashtra, nearly 80 tourists are estimated to be stranded in Nepal, although officials said the figure remains preliminary and could change as information is verified. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 57 people travelled through a tour agency, while the others were travelling independently.
Four Maharashtra residents have so far been reported safe.
The SEOC said it was coordinating with Richa Tours Pvt Ltd, which organised the trip for 57 people, as well as the Union Home Ministry's Integrated Control Room-Emergency Response in New Delhi.
Authorities said some names appeared more than once in the lists being compiled and were being verified before arriving at a final figure.
In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said five people from Bengaluru who had travelled to Nepal are missing and efforts are underway to trace them.
“Five people from Bengaluru who had gone to Nepal are missing. We are trying to contact them,” Parameshwara said.
He said a senior government officer, and if necessary a minister, would be deputed to Kathmandu to oversee relief and rescue operations. The state has also issued a toll-free helpline for stranded residents and their families.
In Kerala, NORKA Roots said 53 Keralites, including children, are estimated to be stranded in Nepal. CEO Rajesh Madhavan said the agency had collated 17 sets of information received through the Chief Minister's Office and Chief Secretary's Office.
“From that, we identified around 53 Keralites, including family members, adults and children,” Madhavan said.
NORKA Roots has contact numbers for all 53 people but has so far been unable to establish direct contact because of network issues. Officials are verifying their last known locations and sharing the information with the Indian authorities to help trace them.
Madhavan said authorities have a general understanding that the stranded people are safe.
“We haven't been able to establish direct contact yet, but we have a general understanding that they are safe,” he said.
The four states are continuing to coordinate with the Centre, Indian diplomatic authorities and agencies in Nepal as rescue and relief operations continue after the devastating floods.
(With inputs from PTI)