Nepal floods: States scramble to trace stranded tourists

State governments in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are intensifying efforts to trace and rescue their residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with authorities coordinating with the Centre and agencies in the neighbouring country.

In Tamil Nadu, the government said it is monitoring the rescue and status of pilgrims on an hourly basis. School Education Minister A Rajmohan told the Assembly on Thursday that 106 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had travelled to Mansarovar.

Of these, 57 pilgrims were part of a group organised by Super Yatra Kumbakonam, while another 49 were taken by a Chennai-based tour operator, Mahadev Kailash Yatra.

“The state government is monitoring the rescue and status of pilgrims on an hourly basis,” Rajmohan said.

He said 20 pilgrims had been rescued and were safe at an Armed Police Force camp in Timure, with efforts underway to secure the remaining members. The government is also working to ascertain the whereabouts and travel plans of the other 49 pilgrims.

Tamil Nadu has established a 24/7 control room in New Delhi and helplines to assist families seeking information.