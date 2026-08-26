NORKA sets up helpdesk for Malayalis affected by Nepal flash floods

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of the flash floods in Nepal, NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) has opened a help desk to provide emergency assistance and information to Keralites.
NORKA Roots Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Madhavan announced that the help desk was set up following the instructions from the Chief Minister's Office.
People may contact the NORKA Global Contact Centre at the toll-free number 1800 425 3939, or give a missed call from abroad at +91-8802012345.
The Delhi NRK Development Officer has been assigned to coordinate the operations.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has informed that it is in constant touch with the Nepal government for the safe evacuation of stranded Indian citizens at the earliest and to coordinate relief efforts.
Flood-affected Indians may contact the Embassy through the helpline numbers +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.
As directed by CM VD Satheesan, Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain the situation, the CMO said.
It urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister's Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority urged people to report details of Malayalis suspected to have been affected by the flash floods through its toll-free number 1070.
In a Facebook post, the KSDMA asked people to provide the person's name, date of travel, date they are believed to have reached the affected area, date of last contact, mobile number and the name of the agency that arranged their travel.
The information received would be compiled and conveyed to the Nepal government through official channels, it said.
At least 98 people died, and nearly 500 others are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts.
The missing include at least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs, with most of them headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.
It later spread to Nuwakot and Chitwan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and several temporary ones.
A flash flood is a sudden, rapid surge of water caused by heavy rain, dam or levee failure, or the sudden release of water from a blocked passage.
It can rush through riverbeds, urban streets and mountain canyons, sweeping away everything in its path.
(With inputs from PTI)