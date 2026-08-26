NORKA sets up helpdesk for Malayalis affected by Nepal flash floods

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of the flash floods in Nepal, NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) has opened a help desk to provide emergency assistance and information to Keralites.

NORKA Roots Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Madhavan announced that the help desk was set up following the instructions from the Chief Minister's Office.

People may contact the NORKA Global Contact Centre at the toll-free number 1800 425 3939, or give a missed call from abroad at +91-8802012345.

The Delhi NRK Development Officer has been assigned to coordinate the operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has informed that it is in constant touch with the Nepal government for the safe evacuation of stranded Indian citizens at the earliest and to coordinate relief efforts.

Flood-affected Indians may contact the Embassy through the helpline numbers +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.

As directed by CM VD Satheesan, Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain the situation, the CMO said.

It urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister's Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.