Nepal floods: 105 Indians, including 57 from Tamil Nadu, missing; MEA coordinates rescue efforts

At least 105 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs) are among 384 travellers reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through central Nepal, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.

At least 46 people have died and 46 bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit areas, security officials said.

Nearly 500 people are reported to be missing overall.

Most of the missing Indian nationals were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at about 09:00 local time from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the border, as well as Nuwakot district south-west of Kathmandu.

The flooding caused widespread damage to settlements and critical infrastructure, including at least a dozen hydropower projects.

According to an earlier statement by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), the 384 missing travellers comprise 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals.

The foreign nationals include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and others from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, according to Samrat Tours and Travel agency.