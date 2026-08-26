Nepal floods: 105 Indians, including 57 from Tamil Nadu, missing; MEA coordinates rescue efforts

At least 105 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs) are among 384 travellers reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through central Nepal, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.
At least 46 people have died and 46 bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit areas, security officials said.
Nearly 500 people are reported to be missing overall.
Most of the missing Indian nationals were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at about 09:00 local time from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the border, as well as Nuwakot district south-west of Kathmandu.
The flooding caused widespread damage to settlements and critical infrastructure, including at least a dozen hydropower projects.
According to an earlier statement by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), the 384 missing travellers comprise 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals.
The foreign nationals include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and others from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.
At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, according to Samrat Tours and Travel agency.
Meanwhile, a C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying relief material, is expected to depart for Nepal on August 27 to render humanitarian assistance in the wake of flash floods in the neighbouring country, sources said on Wednesday.
Also, a C-130J transport aircraft of the IAF has been "kept on standby", and is likely to depart for Nepal on Wednesday night, a source said.
It was not immediately known which material or personnel would be transported in this aircraft. Both these aircraft have been used in the past by India for ferrying relief material and personnel to countries affected by natural disasters, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.
"One C-130J transport aircraft is on standby and expected to depart tonight, while a C-17 Globemaster carrying relief material is expected to depart for Nepal tomorrow," the source said.
57 Tamil Nadu tourists unaccounted for
The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu are yet to be ascertained, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said senior government officials had been directed to work towards their swift rescue.
"I have directed the senior government officials at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take all necessary measures to swiftly rescue the people from Tamil Nadu who are missing in this disaster and to provide the required assistance to the affected individuals," he said.
Vijay added that the state was taking swift action to gather information through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal and ensure the tourists' safety.
Thanjavur Collector R Revathi said officials had accounted for 20 of the 57 tourists from the district who were believed to be in the affected area.
"We do not know what is happening with the rest for now; we are awaiting more information," Revathi told PTI.
Of those accounted for, 11 are women, according to officials.
Meanwhile, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran sought the urgent intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue and safely repatriate Indian tourists stranded or missing in the floods.
In an official communication, Maran, "writing under the guidance of DMK President M K Stalin", drew attention to the "grave situation" in Nepal.
"Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives and many others, including nearly 50 tourists from Tamil Nadu, remain missing, while rescue operations are being severely hampered by the difficult terrain and continuing flood conditions," Maran said.
He said the disaster had caused extensive destruction, washing away roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure and severely disrupting communication and transport networks.
Maran said the rapidly evolving situation had caused "considerable anxiety" among the families of tourists in Tamil Nadu.
He urged the External Affairs Ministry to take all possible measures to locate, rescue and safeguard those affected and asked for directions to be issued to the Indian embassy in Nepal and rescue teams to facilitate the safe return of stranded Indians.
Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders were working to verify the whereabouts and safety of people who were in or travelling through the affected areas.
36-member Keralam team in Nepal safe
A team of 36 people from Keralam touring Nepal was safe and away from the areas affected by the devastating flash floods, a government source said here on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister's Office was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for updates on Indians reportedly missing after the disaster, the source said.
"We could speak to the members of the 36-member team currently touring Nepal. They are safe and away from the areas hit by the flash flood. We are also checking with the MEA to find out whether any person from Keralam is among those reported missing," the source said.
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation in Nepal.
India coordinates rescue efforts
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is coordinating with the Nepalese government on rescue and relief efforts for Indian nationals affected by the floods, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
The embassy earlier issued emergency numbers for those seeking assistance or information about affected Indian nationals. People can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
In a separate post, the embassy said it has "remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal. @MEAIndia".
The NTB has also issued helplines, including toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445.
(With inputs from PTI)