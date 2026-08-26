LIVE | At least eight killed in Nepal flash floods, 105 Indians among hundreds missing

At least eight people have died and hundreds reported missing after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River caused widespread flooding in central Nepal on Wednesday. The toll is expected to rise.
The flooding began at about 09:00 local time and affected Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the Tibet border, as well as Nuwakot, south-west of Kathmandu.
The Nepal Army said vehicles, goods and other property were swept away in Timure and nearby Syafrubesi in Rasuwa, the worst-affected district. At least a dozen hydropower projects were also damaged.
Three men and a woman were found dead near the Trishuli River in Bidur Municipality, police said.
Officials said the flooding did not appear to have been caused by rainfall in Rasuwa. Heavy rain or an avalanche on the Tibetan side may have triggered the sudden rise in water, but the exact cause remains unclear.
Authorities have placed Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha districts on high alert as search and rescue operations continue.