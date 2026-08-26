LIVE | At least eight killed in Nepal flash floods, 105 Indians among hundreds missing

At least eight people are feared dead and dozens more are missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements and at least a dozen hydropower projects, officials said.

Nepal's Tourism Board said at least 384 people, including 105 Indian nationals, had been listed as missing following the flooding.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district at about 09:00 local time, affecting neighbouring Dhading and Nuwakot districts.

Officials said the flooding was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa and may have been triggered by heavy rain or an avalanche on the Tibetan side of the border. The exact cause remains unclear.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.