Nepal floods leave 53 Keralites stranded; efforts to locate them continue

He said NORKA Roots Development Officer in Delhi, is coordinating the efforts and had been in touch with the Resident Commissioner's Office and was directly passing information to the Indian Embassy.

The next step was to identify the last known locations of the stranded people, Madhavan said.

"We re-contacted the family members who had reached out to us to confirm details. We collected the latest updates available, such as whether they had called recently or mentioned travelling to a specific location," he said.

These details have been shared with the concerned authorities to help pinpoint their last known locations, he said.

"Once that is secured, we hope to establish direct contact and gather complete information," Madhavan said.

He said no new calls regarding stranded Keralites had been received after the 53 people were identified.

"We haven't been able to establish direct contact yet, but we have a general understanding that they are safe," he said.

He said the 53 people had travelled to Nepal in different ways, with some going as organised tour groups and others as families on vacation.

"We don't have an exact database of everyone because many individuals haven't updated or renewed their registrations with us, making it difficult to rely entirely on official records," he said.