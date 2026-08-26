HIGHLIGHTS | 157 killed, over 750 missing in Nepal flash floods; India sends first tranche of aid

Nearly 160 people are feared dead, and hundreds more are missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements and at least a dozen hydropower projects, officials said.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500
The Nepal Tourism Board has issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.
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At least 133 Indian nationals are among over 700 reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through central Nepal, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district at about 09:00 local time, affecting neighbouring Dhading and Nuwakot districts. The most affected is Rasuwa, about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu, situated near the Tibet border.
An ice-rock avalanche originating in a high-altitude area likely triggered the devastating flash floods that hurtled down from Tibet across central Nepal districts on Wednesday, experts at ICIMOD said.
PM Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences and told him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.
Bihar is on alert over a possible rise in the Gandak river's water level, while UP has stepped up vigilance in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts following the flash floods.
At least eight people are feared dead and dozens more are missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements and at least a dozen hydropower projects, officials said.
Nepal's Tourism Board said at least 384 people, including 105 Indian nationals, had been listed as missing following the flooding.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district at about 09:00 local time, affecting neighbouring Dhading and Nuwakot districts.
Officials said the flooding was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa and may have been triggered by heavy rain or an avalanche on the Tibetan side of the border. The exact cause remains unclear.
The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.
At least eight people have died and hundreds reported missing after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River caused widespread flooding in central Nepal on Wednesday. The toll is expected to rise.
The flooding began at about 09:00 local time and affected Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the Tibet border, as well as Nuwakot, south-west of Kathmandu.
The Nepal Army said vehicles, goods and other property were swept away in Timure and nearby Syafrubesi in Rasuwa, the worst-affected district. At least a dozen hydropower projects were also damaged.
Three men and a woman were found dead near the Trishuli River in Bidur Municipality, police said.
Officials said the flooding did not appear to have been caused by rainfall in Rasuwa. Heavy rain or an avalanche on the Tibetan side may have triggered the sudden rise in water, but the exact cause remains unclear.
Authorities have placed Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha districts on high alert as search and rescue operations continue.
At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet.
A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.
According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.
These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.
The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.
Bhotekoshi Flash Flood— Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 26, 2026
SITUATION UPDATE -2
Date: August 26, 2026
Preliminary Details of Missing Tourists pic.twitter.com/gxWJfVfKuX
Rasuwa Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruva Prasad Adhikari said the scale of the flooding was unusually large and that the two settlements had suffered significant damage.
Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said numerous vehicles and goods kept at the customs premises were swept away. A recently constructed bridge was also destroyed. This is a place which regulates Nepal's trade traffic connecting Tibet, China.
The Kathmandu Post quoted Chameli Gurung, deputy chair of Uttargaya Rural Municipality, who said around a dozen settlements, including Syaphrubesi, Betrawati, Mailung, Salletar, Shantibazar, Pairebesi, Khalti Basti, Sole, Trishuli and Battar, had been affected.
Scary visuals of flash floods in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/2wKHrX6tFn— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 26, 2026
Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the sudden surge, with officials examining whether it was triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) or another factor, The Himalayan Times said.
The flooding did not appear to have been caused by heavy rainfall in Rasuwa itself, according to Dinkar Kayastha, information officer at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. It might have been caused by either formation of a new glacier or bursting of the old one, he added.
"We are still studying the matter, so the real cause is not yet known," he said and maintained that the risk of the flood from the Tibetan side has not yet vanished, so "we need to be cautious."
The flash flood damaged in-operation eight hydropower projects with a total capacity of 354 MW and five under construction projects located in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, according to a statement by Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN).
The major in-operation hydropower projects damaged by the floods include Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW), Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project (78 MW) and Upper Trishuli 3A (60 MW).
Today, a flash flood has swept through markets, settlements, and hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi River in Timure and Syabrubesi, Gosainkunda Rural Municipality, Rasuwa District, Bagmati Province, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/DWVsGQpRzV— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after a mudslide struck villages at the China-Nepal border area in Tibet causing heavy casualties.
A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People’s Armed Police have been sent to the mudslide-hit border port to assist with emergency response operations.
China’s Tibet Autonomous Region shares a roughly 1,400-km border with Nepal. The mudslide struck near Gyirong Port on Wednesday.
Drone footage showed some buildings at the port buried by debris, Chinese official media reported.
Scary visuals from today show people desperately running for safety as the flash flood hits Gyirong Port, China, but they couldn’t find a safe place to escape.— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026
The flood later hit Nepal, with hundreds reported missing, including 126 Indian tourists. pic.twitter.com/4wzPFeYWYJ
State-run Global Times reported that the local government was dispatching personnel to the disaster-hit area, where communications were cut off.
The Chinese Embassy in Nepal activated its emergency response mechanism after a flash flood struck the Gyirong-Rasuwa border area in northern Nepal on Wednesday, the report said.
The embassy assessed the situation of Chinese citizens and enterprises in the affected area and urged the Nepalese government and relevant agencies to carry out rescue efforts. It also issued a fresh safety advisory to Chinese citizens and institutions in Nepal, the report said.
Bihar has been put on alert over the possibility of a sudden rise in water levels in the Gandak river following flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.
A flood wave of up to about three metres could enter the river, prompting heightened vigilance in districts along its course, the state government's Disaster Management Department said.
Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level review meeting with district magistrates and senior police officials from border districts on Wednesday. Authorities were directed to complete rescue and relief preparations and closely monitor the situation.
Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, as well as vulnerable districts including Sitamarhi and Sheohar.
“Officials have been asked to monitor water levels of Gandak and other rivers, embankments, low-lying areas, bridges and other vulnerable locations and alert local communities in time. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be sent to Gopalganj, while another will be kept on standby in Muzaffarpur," the department said.
Arrangements are also being made to deploy an NDRF team in Bettiah, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has offered additional quick reaction team support if required.
District administrations have been told to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready. The Water Resources Department has been asked to monitor the Gandak barrage, canals, embankments and other infrastructure.
Officials urged residents not to panic, but to remain alert, follow official advisories and avoid spreading rumours.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on the risk of flooding in the state following torrential rains and a glacier burst in neighbouring Nepal, officials said.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any emergency, they said.
In a phone call with Choudhary, Shah assured all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepal counterpart Balendra Shah on Wednesday and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in the floods. He also assured Shah that India would provide all possible humanitarian and relief assistance.
"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi wrote on X.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border following massive flash floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday.
They said 18 teams from the force, including seven on standby, have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations in the border areas.
The SSB alert comes amid forecasts of increased flows in the Koshi and Narayani river basins along with the possibility of flash floods in smaller rivers across Nepal, officials said.
Vulnerable districts along the Ghaghara/Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also being monitored by the paramilitary force, they said.
At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure.
At least 19 people were killed in Nepal on Wednesday after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, a police spokesman told AFP.
"Nineteen bodies have been recovered so far. We are intensely coordinating the rescue and relief efforts. Many in our police force are also out of contact," spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said.
India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes after massive flash floods swept through northern districts in the neighbouring country on Wednesday morning, officials said.
They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.
The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed concern over the flash floods in Nepal and directed the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to take all necessary measures to deal with any potential emergency.
The floods could cause the water levels to surge in the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the neighbouring districts, an official statement said.
Maharajganj shares border with Nepal and Kushinagar is adjacent to Maharajganj.
According to the statement, Adityanath described the damage caused by the flash floods in Nepal as a matter of serious concern. He directed the local administrations in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to ensure all necessary preparedness to deal with any emergency, the statement said.
Adityanath directed the local administration to closely monitor the river water levels and maintain heightened vigilance to deal with any situation.
The impact of the floods in Nepal is likely to cause a rise in the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the two districts, it said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the government to trace Indians who have gone missing following devastating floods in Nepal and provide assistance to their families.
At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet.
In a post on X, Kharge expressed shock over the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal and urged the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.
"Deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief.
"We are deeply concerned about reports of over 100 Indians who remain missing. I urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to trace them, ensure their safety and provide all possible assistance to their families," the Congress chief said in his post.
India must also extend every possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal in this difficult hour, Kharge said and added that: "The Indian National Congress stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and prays for the safety of all those affected."
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives and devastation due to flash floods in Nepal.
"Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Radhakrishnan posted on social media.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and for the safe and swift rescue of all those who are missing.
"Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal during this difficult hour," he said.
Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 26, 2026
I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for the safe and swift rescue of all those who are missing.
Our thoughts are…
At least 46 people died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.
So far, 46 bodies have been recovered from the flash flood hit areas, security officials said.
Of these, 18 bodies have been recovered from Chitawan district, 16 from Dhading, 11 from Nuwakot and one from Rasuwa, according to Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office.
At least 93 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, Dhamala added.
Among them, 30 people are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.
The missing include at least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs, with most of them headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.
Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday sought the urgent intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the rescue and safe repatriation of Indian tourists, including around 50 from Tamil Nadu, who are stranded or missing in the devastating flash floods in Nepal.
In a formal letter, Maran, "writing under the guidance of DMK President M K Stalin", drew attention to the "grave situation" in the neighbouring country.
The Member of Parliament representing the Chennai Central constituency noted that the rapidly evolving circumstances have caused "considerable anxiety" among the families of the tourists back in Tamil Nadu.
He also appealed for directives to be issued to the Indian Embassy in Nepal and rescue teams to facilitate the stranded Indians' safe passage back home.
PMK President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss expressed shock and concern over reports that over 400 Indians, including 57 from the Kumbakonam area, are stranded due to sudden floods in Nepal's North Rasuwa region.
In a statement, he noted that the affected tourists belong to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.
"It is reported that 22 of them have been rescued, while there is no information about the others," he wrote on X.
He urged the Central and State governments to coordinate with the Nepal government to safely bring back all stranded individuals. He also appealed to the Centre to provide necessary rescue and humanitarian aid to Nepal.
Echoing the sentiment, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran took to the social media platform X, stating that the news of the tourists being caught in the floods and landslides is deeply shocking and painful.
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is closely coordinating with government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by flash floods in the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The embassy earlier in the day issued emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the calamity.
"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today’s flash floods in Nepal. https://t.co/dsg9YTz3R5— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2026
In Bihar, special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.
Authorities have opened all 36 gates of a barrage on the Gandak river to help control the situation, Bihar officials said.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the Water Resources Department (WRD) portfolio, said that around 86,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar around noon.
"A technical team led by a Superintending Engineer has been deployed at the barrage. Warnings have also been issued to all districts in the Gandak river basin," he said.
Opening of 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage can facilitate the flow of the water and help control the flood situation, officials of the department said.
He said the water level of the Narayani river at the Devghat gauge site in Nepal stood at 4.77 metres, against a danger level of 9 metres and a warning level of 7.30 metres. If the river level rises further, the surge is expected to reach the Gandak Barrage in around 3.5 hours.
Choudhary said the state needs to remain on alert for the next five to six hours and throughout the night following floods in Nepal. He said the situation was more serious than before but remained under control for now.
In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, the district administration has ordered the evacuation from Marchahwa, Shivpur and other villages, and announcements are being made urging residents to move to safer locations. District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar said all concerned departments have been put on alert.
In Maharajganj, the district administration has sounded an alert and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of the Gandak river as the increased flow could affect downstream areas through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river system.
District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal has directed agencies concerned to make arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying and riverside areas to safe, elevated locations if required.
Special vigilance is being maintained in Shivpur, Hariharpur, Narayanpur, Marchahwa and Basantpur villages of Khadda tehsil, as rainfall in Nepal could affect the water level of the Narayani river.
The NDRF on Wednesday said it is on "high alert" in the eventuality of flash floods in Nepal causing water levels to surge in the Gandak river and inundate border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
In an updated statement at 6:30 pm, the federal continency force said it was keeping a "close watch" on the situation and has deployed 20 teams for flood rescue operations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
It said an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) apart from media reports state that a sudden rise in river water level in the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal has taken place, around 160 km from the Indian border, due to suspected Glacial Lake Outburst Floor (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border.
The statement added that NDRF has deployed nine teams in Bihar including in the West Champaran and Muzaffarnagar districts apart from 11 teams in Uttar Pradesh which includes Kushinagar district, likely to be impacted due to its close vicinity to the Gandak river.
Officials told PTI that a few teams of NDRF rescuers have been kept in readiness to be airlifted to Nepal from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ghaziabad once the government of Nepal seeks assistance for such a manpower from India.
At least 95 people were killed in Nepal on Wednesday after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, a police spokesman told AFP.
"So far 95 deaths have been reported," spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said, adding that some 28 police personnel were also missing.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government was monitoring the situation in Nepal, where more than 100 Indians were reportedly missing after a flash flood.
The CMO said preliminary information suggested that more than 100 Indians were among those missing in the flash flood in Nepal.
As directed by Satheesan, Chief Secretary A Jayathilak was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain the situation, the CMO said in a statement. It also urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister's Office.
They can contact the CMO at 9447111844 or 9747132147, it said.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority urged people to report details of Malayalis suspected to have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal through its toll-free number, 1070.
At least 77 pilgrims from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation are missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of central Nepal.
The team was at the immigration office on their way back from Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet, Sadhguru said in a post on X.
A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded.… pic.twitter.com/CqOBxsPlWo— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 26, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conveyed deepest sympathies to her Nepalese counterpart Ramchandra Paudel and the people of the neighbouring country on the devastation caused by flash floods there, saying that India expresses solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour.
India stands ready to support the relief and rescue efforts of the government of Nepal for those affected by this calamity, President Murmu said in a post on X.
"I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel @OOP_Nepal and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today. We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour," the president said.
I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel @OOP_Nepal and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2026
We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour. India stands ready to support the relief and rescue…
Amid the devastating floods in Nepal, the whereabouts of 37 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who were reportedly on their way to a temple in the Himalayas are yet to be confirmed, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said that senior government officials have been put on the job to "rescue swiftly, those who are missing".
Thanjavur Collector R Revathi said that of the 57 tourists from the district, officials could account for 20 of them.
Speaking to PTI, the collector said they have identified the 20 people. "We do not know what is happening with the rest for now; we are awaiting more information," Revathi added.
Of the 20 identified, 11 are women, according to official sources.
A team of 36 people from Keralam touring Nepal was safe and away from the areas affected by the devastating flash floods, a government source said on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister's Office was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for updates on Indians reportedly missing after the disaster, the source said.
"We could speak to the members of the 36-member team currently touring Nepal. They are safe and away from the areas hit by the flash flood. We are also checking with the MEA to find out whether any person from Keralam is among those reported missing," the source told PTI.
India on Wednesday night sent the first tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to Nepal.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) assistance to Nepal.
"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods," he said on X.
"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he added.
The relief supplies were sent on board the C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft took off for Kathmandu from Hindon airbase near Delhi around 8:35 pm.
It is learnt that New Delhi will send more relief supplies in the next few days with another military transport aircraft expected to be sent to Kathmandu on Thursday morning.
The Congress on Wednesday urged the government to make efforts to trace Indians who have gone missing following devastating floods in Nepal and provide assistance to their families.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and said they stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief.
"I urge the Government of India to make every possible effort, in close coordination with the Nepalese authorities, to locate the missing Indian citizens and ensure their safe return," Gandhi said in a post on X.
The former Congress chief said he was deeply concerned by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, where hundreds of people, including Indian pilgrims, have gone missing.
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives.
My thoughts are with the families anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones.
"I stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal and everyone affected by this tragic disaster," he said.
Deeply concerned by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, where hundreds of people, including Indian pilgrims have gone missing.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2026
My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives. My thoughts are with the families anxiously waiting for news…
The World Bank on Wednesday offered Nepalese Rs 25 billion in emergency financial assistance to flood-hit Nepal for the rescue, relief, and reconstruction of affected areas, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Soon after news of the flood spread, the World Bank's Country Director for Nepal, David Sislen, informed Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle that up to NRs 25 billion could be mobilised from various sources as emergency assistance.
India and China have offered relief supplies to support Nepal's response to the flood-affected areas.
Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued helpline numbers for those seeking information or assistance regarding people from the state currently travelling in Nepal, in the wake of the devastating floods there.
The Disaster Management Department said families seeking information or assistance regarding any Rajasthan resident travelling in Nepal can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre on toll-free numbers 1070 and 112.
They can also contact the centre on 0141-2851960, 0141-2385776, 0141-2385777, 0141-2227296, 0141-2927392 and 0141-2227603, it said in a statement.
Information can also be shared through IP number 28888 or email at relief-rj@nic.in, it said.
The Telangana government also set up a helpline and coordination centre at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to provide necessary assistance to citizens of the state whose relatives may be stranded or affected in Nepal due to devastating floods in the Himalayan nation.
The helpline has been set up following a directive from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an official release said.
In view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, the Government of Telangana, as directed by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula, has activated a Helpline & Coordination Centre at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, to assist Telangana residents stranded or affected in… pic.twitter.com/dxuXv7Tvsm— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 26, 2026
An ice-rock avalanche originating in a high-altitude area likely triggered the devastating flash floods that hurtled down from Tibet across central Nepal districts on Wednesday, experts at ICIMOD said.
Calling the disaster as an example of the increasing frequency of cryosphere hazards becoming more visible, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) also underscored the need for early warning systems and stronger regional collaboration, with governments taking coordinated action to respond to cross-border hazards.
Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal thanked India and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for providing relief materials to support the country's flood relief operations.
"Thank you Hon. EAM @DrJaishankar and the Government of India for the generous humanitarian aid and critical medical supplies extended to support our flood relief operations," he said in a social media post.
"India's swift response reflects the strength of our bilateral partnership and mutual solidarity in this difficult hour," Khanal said.
India has dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance for disaster relief (HADR) and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods.
The relief supplies were sent on board a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
The aircraft took off for Kathmandu from Hindon airbase near Delhi around 8:35 pm.
The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.
Thank you Hon. EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for the generous humanitarian aid and critical medical supplies extended to support our flood relief operations.— Shisir Khanal (@shisir) August 26, 2026
India’s swift response reflects the strength of our bilateral partnership and mutual solidarity in this… https://t.co/PrxvugpfN3
Several pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are among those stranded in and around Darchen in China's Tibet Autonomous Region after flash floods damaged roads and blocked routes in the region, said a pilgrim from Adoni in Kurnool district on Wednesday.
Nivarthi Ranganath Sastri, who is currently in Darchen with his family, said several groups of Telugu-speaking pilgrims were present in the region, though the exact number of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and other states could not be ascertained.
"Groups associated with the Isha Foundation were also present in the region, with each group having at least 150 members, and that around 15 such groups were operating in the area," Sastri told PTI.
The Indian Embassy in China on Wednesday issued an advisory providing contact points for Indian nationals stranded in flash floods in areas along the Tibet-Nepal border to seek assistance.
"In view of the recent flash flood in the border areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, Indian nationals stranded in the vicinity can seek assistance from the following contact points," the embassy said in a social media post. Indian nationals can contact Chinese officials on the ground at 0086 139 8999 0012, it said.
They can also contact the Embassy of India in Beijing at 0086 185 1428 4905, including through WhatsApp, and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu at +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, both of which can also be contacted through WhatsApp, the mission said.
Chinese authorities said three people died and 265 others were missing after a mudslide from Nepal hit Tibet on Wednesday, state media reported, citing preliminary figures from local officials.
It was not immediately clear if there was any overlap between the Chinese figures and those announced by the Nepalese, with state broadcaster CCTV saying specific casualty figures were still being verified.
(AFP)
The Odisha government on Wednesday set up a control room in New Delhi and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress amid the devastating flash flood in Nepal, officials said.
The helpline numbers are +91-7428135044, +91-8527580245 and 011-23012807 for people seeking assistance, a government statement said.
Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the task.
The group of 32 tourists, including a US-based Indian, had left Kolkata on August 21 under the aegis of a travel agency for a pilgrimage to Manasarovar and reached Nepal on August 22.
Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat following severe floods in Nepal on Wednesday. The Tanakpur post of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been placed on high alert, and people have been urged to stay away from the banks of the Sharda River, officials said.
According to officials, the Tanakpur post in Champawat district has been put on high alert under the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.