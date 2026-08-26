HIGHLIGHTS | 157 killed, over 750 missing in Nepal flash floods; India sends first tranche of aid

Nearly 160 people are feared dead, and hundreds more are missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements and at least a dozen hydropower projects, officials said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500

The Nepal Tourism Board has issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.