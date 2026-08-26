Nepal floods: 37 pilgrims from TN reported missing, 20 safe; efforts stepped up to trace stranded

A staff member of the travel agency who accompanied the pilgrims reportedly saw one of the three buses in which the group members were traveling, falling into a gorge following the landslide triggered by a flash flood.

Syed Sadiq, the owner of the Super Yathra Agency in Kumbakonam which organised the tour, said that all 57 pilgrims flew from Chennai airport to Delhi on August 23. The next day, from Delhi, all tourists flew in a single flight to Kathmandu. Syed also accompanied the group till Kathmandu and from there he returned to Kumbakonam.

Meanwhile, Syed's son Sayeed Sadiq accompanied the tourists. On Wednesday morning, the 57 tourists, including Sayeed Sadiq, took three buses from Syabrubesi to Gyirong.

Sadiq said, "On the way, a landslide happened around 9 am on Wednesday. M Ragunathan, who was in charge of a bus spoke to me and said there was a sound like a blast and the earth shattered." Even as that bus reached a safer place, another bus following Ragunathan fell in a gorge. "After ensuring the safety of Raghunathan's bus, he informed the military officials", Sadiq said.

Pushpalatha Manoharan of Mayiladuthurai, a widow with no children, is cared for by her close relative K S Ramesh. Ramesh said Pushpalatha regularly visits Kasi, but this is her first trip to Nepal. "We have not been able to contact her or anyone travelling with her. I learnt about the incident from the news. When I called the toll-free number, they said everyone was safe. However, Pushpalatha was not among those shown in the photograph of people that was shared," Ramesh said.

Jayasri Manikandan of Valayapettai village near Swamimalai, whose father-in-law D Rajakumar and mother-in-law Jayanthi are part of the tour, told TNIE, "They spoke to us over phone on Tuesday night. We did not contact them on Wednesday morning. But we could not contact them as their mobile phones were switched off."

J Selvarajan of Kumbakonam told media persons that his brother J Thirumalairajan and sister-in-law Thaiyanayaki were part of the group. "The agency staff are saying a bus fell into a gorge. But they also said all are safe", he added.

V Lakshmipriya, daughter of a missing pilgrim V Pushpa (54) of Maniyambadi village from Dharmapuri district, said, "We couldn't contact my mother after we spoke to her Wednesday morning. Despite multiple efforts, we are not able to reach her."