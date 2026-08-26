At least 77 pilgrims from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation missing after Nepal floods

COIMBATORE: At least 77 pilgrims from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation's Kailash pilgrimage group are reported missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday.

The group was at the immigration office on their way back when the flood struck, inundating the building and much of the town, he said in his post on X.

Sadhguru said all volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing their utmost to assist in the rescue.

There has been no official information so far on the whereabouts of those who were at the immigration office. The foundation is working with the authorities to reach the location and is ready to join rescue efforts regardless of the risk involved, Sadhguru said.

Of the 21 groups on the sojourn, 495 people have already returned safely, 743 remain in Tibet, 148 are in Nepal, 77 were at the immigration centre, and three volunteers are in Timure, Nepal, he said.

Addressing the families and loved ones of those affected, Sadhguru said he shares their pain and that no effort is being spared during this difficult time. He said that he is personally in the region to ensure the best possible assistance under the circumstances.