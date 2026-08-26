105 Indians, 37 NRIs among nearly 400 missing after Nepal floods near Tibet border

At least 105 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs) are among 384 travellers reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through Central Nepal districts, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.
Most of the Indian nationals were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.
A sudden flood swept through parts of central Nepal early on Wednesday, killing at least four people, damaging settlements and critical infrastructure, and affecting at least a dozen hydropower projects.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at about 09:00 local time from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the border, as well as Nuwakot district south-west of Kathmandu, officials said.
According to a statement by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers—291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals—are missing following the floods in Rasuwa.
The missing travellers include 105 Indian tourists and 37 NRIs, with the remainder from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.
At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, according to Samrat Tours and Travel agency.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency numbers for assistance and information concerning Indian nationals affected by the floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
The NTB has also issued helplines, including toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445.
Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders were working to verify the whereabouts and safety of people who were in or travelling through the affected areas.
(With inputs from PTI)