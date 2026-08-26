105 Indians, 37 NRIs among nearly 400 missing after Nepal floods near Tibet border

At least 105 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs) are among 384 travellers reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through Central Nepal districts, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.

Most of the Indian nationals were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

A sudden flood swept through parts of central Nepal early on Wednesday, killing at least four people, damaging settlements and critical infrastructure, and affecting at least a dozen hydropower projects.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at about 09:00 local time from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the border, as well as Nuwakot district south-west of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers—291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals—are missing following the floods in Rasuwa.