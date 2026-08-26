Ice-rock avalanche likely triggered devastating flash floods in Nepal, experts say

Experts at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) said an ice-rock avalanche originating in a high-altitude area was likely behind the devastating flash floods that swept from Tibet into central Nepal on Wednesday.

Calling the disaster as an example of the increasing frequency of cryosphere hazards becoming more visible, ICIMOD also underscored the need for early warning systems and stronger regional collaboration, with governments taking coordinated action to respond to cross-border hazards.

Nearly 100 people died and over 500, including 133 Indians, were missing after the torrential flash flood swept through multiple districts, causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) and the flood waters then spread to several other districts. The flash floods sent a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

Scientists from the Kathmandu-headquartered ICIMOD and partner institutions in Nepal and China are investigating whether the flood may have been triggered by an ice-rock avalanche originating from a high-altitude area, a statement from the ICIMOD said.

Preliminary assessment based on video footage and information from affected areas suggest that a large volume of ice and rock debris may have entered the Lende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi river, the statement said, adding, researchers said the event could have generated a sudden surge that carried water, sediment and large boulders downstream.

“Hydrological observations indicate the exceptional speed and magnitude of the flood wave. Water levels on the Trishuli River at Galchchi reportedly rose by as much as nine metres within 30 minutes, while levels at Malekhu increased by seven metres over a similar period,” it explained.