Nepal floods: Delhi's Nepali workers frantically call home, await word on loved ones

NEW DELHI: As devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal, residents and workers from that country in Delhi spent Wednesday anxiously trying to reach family and friends back home, with frantic calls and messages providing little clarity as reports of deaths and missing people emerged from the affected areas.

The floods, triggered by torrential rains and a surge in the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, swept through parts of central Nepal, damaging bridges, villages and hydropower projects and leaving hundreds of people missing.

The disaster also left many Nepali workers in Delhi worried about their families and relatives, as they tried to establish contact with people in the affected regions.

"It is a very saddening and distressing incident," Prashant Singh, chief executive officer of 'Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen', said.

He further added that their immediate concern was for their colleagues from Nepal who are working with them at their restaurants in Delhi. Even though many of them do not belong to the affected areas, they have parents, siblings, friends and relatives back home, including in and around the affected areas.

"As soon as we learnt about the situation, our staff immediately started reaching out to their parents, friends and relatives to check on their well-being and make sure they were safe," Singh said.