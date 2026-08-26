98 dead, hundreds missing after massive flash floods sweep through Nepal districts bordering Tibet

NUWAKOT: A massive flood and landslide disaster unleashed on the Nepal-Tibet border killed nearly 100 on Wednesday and left several hundred people missing, many of whom are foreign tourists.

Surveillance footage verified showed dozens of people running away as a stories-tall surge of debris slams into the Chinese side of a border area, tossing lorries and buses aside as it strikes.

Chinese state media reported "major casualties" from a mudslide at a Tibet border hub, reporting three dead and another 265 people missing.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah vowed a maximum response, writing on social media: "The pain and loss you have suffered is not small. But I want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time -- the state is with you with all its means and resources."

Police in Nepal reported the death toll hit at least 95, with rescuers wading through mud and sludge to look for survivors in a flood that buried lower floors of multi-story buildings.

Some 403 tourists -- 341 of them foreigners -- were unaccounted for several hours after the disaster struck, according to the ministry of culture tourism and civil aviation.

Nepal's tourism board said Americans, Indians, Malaysians, Britons and an Australian were among those unaccounted for, as well as 62 Nepali travellers.