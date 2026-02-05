Three Ghaziabad sisters die in suspected game-related suicide, leave behind diary and questions

Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday..Three girls—Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12)—were found dead outside their Bharat City home after residents reported a loud noise around 2–2:15 am..The girls had jumped from a height of 80 feet. The girls were rushed to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival..Police recovered an eight-page suicide note in the sisters’ diary, which also detailed their lifestyle and obsession with an online task-based game..ACP Singh said preliminary inquiries indicated that the sisters had developed a growing dependence on an online task-based interactive game..Three minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad; police probing addiction to Korean task game.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest