Three Ghaziabad sisters die in suspected game-related suicide, leave behind diary and questions

TNIE online desk

Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

Photo | Express

Three girls—Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12)—were found dead outside their Bharat City home after residents reported a loud noise around 2–2:15 am.

Photo | Express

The girls had jumped from a height of 80 feet. The girls were rushed to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Photo | Express

Police recovered an eight-page suicide note in the sisters’ diary, which also detailed their lifestyle and obsession with an online task-based game.

Photo | Express

ACP Singh said preliminary inquiries indicated that the sisters had developed a growing dependence on an online task-based interactive game.

Photo |X
Photo | X
Three minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad; police probing addiction to Korean task game