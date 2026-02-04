Three minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad; police probing addiction to Korean task game

LUCKNOW: Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday, with the police suspecting that the incident followed a dispute at home over excessive online gaming.

The victims--Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12)--were found lying on the ground outside their residential tower in Bharat City township, under the Teela Mor police station limits, after local residents reported hearing a loud noise around 2–2.15 am, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said the police received information at 2:18 am and reached the spot immediately.

The girls had jumped from a height of 80 feet. The girls were rushed to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The family said they heard a noise and ran outside. “We saw the room was locked. Then we broke the door and found the girls were not there. We ran downstairs and saw the girls lying on the ground,” they said.

As per police sources, all the three girls locked the room from inside and jumped from the balcony.

ACP Singh said preliminary inquiries indicated that the sisters had developed a growing dependence on an online task-based interactive game, and had been spending increasing amounts of time on it.

“The parents had objected to their excessive gaming, which appears to have led to discussions and disagreements at home,” he said.

According to the police, the sisters had also begun skipping school frequently and spent most of their time together at home.

Investigators said the siblings had become accustomed to doing most activities together, including studying and playing online games.