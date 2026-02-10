T20 World Cup 2026: Thrills, records and rising stars take centre stage

Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 29 off 11 balls, guided Pakistan to 148/7 and a three-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener in Colombo..Meanwhile the Dutch lost way with the Pakistanis taking the pace off their bowling. From 105 for 3 in 12.3 overs, they were reduced to 129 for seven in 16.4 overs..Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 powered India to 161/9, a total the USA failed to chase in the ICC T20 World Cup Group A match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai..In the chase, the USA struggled for a toehold and finished with 132 for eight in the T20 World Cup 2026, handing defending champion India a 29-run triumph. .Two-time champions England survived a massive scare against Nepal in their clash of the T20 World Cup, clinching a narrow four-run win in their tournament opener..Nepal came close within touching distance of creating history, scoring 180/6 in reply to England’s 184/7 against one of the tournament favourites..Sri Lanka opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland, thanks to Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 50, lifting them to 163/6..In reply, Ireland were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs in the T20 World Cup opener. Ross Adair struck 34 off 23 balls, while Harry Tector made 40 off 34 deliveries..Traditional touch: India team for T20 World Cup.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest