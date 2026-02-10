T20 World Cup 2026: Thrills, records and rising stars take centre stage

Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 29 off 11 balls, guided Pakistan to 148/7 and a three-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener in Colombo.

Meanwhile the Dutch lost way with the Pakistanis taking the pace off their bowling. From 105 for 3 in 12.3 overs, they were reduced to 129 for seven in 16.4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 powered India to 161/9, a total the USA failed to chase in the ICC T20 World Cup Group A match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the chase, the USA struggled for a toehold and finished with 132 for eight in the T20 World Cup 2026, handing defending champion India a 29-run triumph. 

Two-time champions England survived a massive scare against Nepal in their clash of the T20 World Cup, clinching a narrow four-run win in their tournament opener.

Nepal came close within touching distance of creating history, scoring 180/6 in reply to England’s 184/7 against one of the tournament favourites.

Sri Lanka opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland, thanks to Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 50, lifting them to 163/6.

In reply, Ireland were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs in the T20 World Cup opener. Ross Adair struck 34 off 23 balls, while Harry Tector made 40 off 34 deliveries.

