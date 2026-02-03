Traditional touch: India team for T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: After the 1996 World Cup, with wounds of Eden Gardens still fresh, the Mumbai cricketing lobby undertook a march to the Cricket Club of India offices. The march, attended by several 100s ranging from the casual fan to former players, wanted to make a point to the authorities in charge of picking the Indian team for an upcoming series. Why was the Indian team so light on Mumbai players was the crux of their argument. Sachin Tendulkar was an automatic pick from India’s greatest cricketing city — the city has probably been responsible for producing the most number of cricketers on a per capita basis — but the squad didn’t have anybody else.

You can interpret that in two different ways and both interpretations would hold water. One, because of Mumbai’s sheer cricketing history, India teams have been filled with cricketers either born and brought up there or who moved to the city to further their cricketing education. But, it was also a tool to question dodgy selections. The only reason X was there in the team was because they were from Mumbai.

There can be no such accusations as India prepares to play in another World Cup in India. In fact, you can safely say that stopped being a thing a long time ago. Rapid commercialisation, the advent and the spread of T20s and the rise of MS Dhoni were perfect catalysts to move the game beyond traditional centres.

But while all of that has allowed newer markets to not only breathe but flourish, the older centres still produce the majority of cricketers to the men’s national team. Just before Covid struck, a Reddit poster had compiled where India’s then 295 Test-capped players came from. More than 60 per cent were either from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Punjab.