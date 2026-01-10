Tracking protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution

Protests and strikes have spread across Iran over the past week amid a rapid economic decline and grievances over multiple ongoing crises.

The country has a long history of popular protests over a variety of issues, and saw its last shah toppled in 1979 by an Islamic revolution.

Early post-revolution protests erupted in 1979 to late 1990s, with thousands marching in Tehran against Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s decree mandating the hijab.

In July 1999 to 2003, Tehran was rocked by massive student-led protests triggered by the closure of a reformist newspaper by hardliners.

After the June 12 presidential election in 2009, when the Ahmadinejad was re-elected to form a second government, Iran saw by far its largest protests.

Millions across Iran protested in 2022-2023, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested for alleged noncompliance with mandatory hijab rules.

