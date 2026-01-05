Iran has been shaken by a series of protests over the past 50 years. Here’s a look at them

Over the past 50 years, Iran has been shaken by a series of protests.

Beginning with the demonstrations that led to the founding of the Islamic Republic to now, here’s a brief look at the protests and what fueled them.

1979 Islamic Revolution

In the lead-up to Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, students, oil workers and others protested, demanding political freedoms. Those demonstrations pressured the fatally ill ruler of the country, the autocratic Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who ultimately fled the country. The revolution took hold in February under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who installed a hard-line Shiite theocracy under his ultimate control. The new government executed thousands. The bloodshed of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and the crackdown halted mass demonstrations for years.

1999 student protests

Angered by the killing of activists, intellectuals and others known as the “chain murders,” students at Tehran University began protesting. A security force crackdown at the campus sparked more demonstrations. At least three people were killed while 1,200 were detained in the protests.

2009 Green Movement protests

In the summer of 2009, Iran’s reformist opposition raised accusations that the reelection victory of the hard-line president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was rigged. Millions nationwide protested over the next months, becoming known as the “Green Movement.” A brutal security force crackdown saw dozens killed and thousands arrested.

2017-2018 demonstrations

Anger over rising food prices, as well as government plans to cut cash handouts for poorer Iranians, sparked demonstrations that began in Mashhad and spiraled out of control. Over 20 people were killed and hundreds arrested.