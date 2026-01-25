Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma and other icons among 131 achievers

Mammootty – Padma Bhushan, celebrated actor in Malayalam and Indian films.

Photo | EPS

Uday Kotak – Padma Bhushan, prominent industrialist and banker.

File Photo | PTI

V S Achuthanandan – Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), veteran politician and former Kerala chief minister.

Photo | Express

Dharmendra Singh Deol – Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), legendary Bollywood actor known across generations.

Photo | ANI

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar – Padma Shri, leading women’s cricketer.

File Photo | PTI

Rohit Sharma – Padma Shri, Indian cricket captain and one of the country’s biggest sports stars.

File Photo | PTI

Vijay Amritraj – Padma Bhushan, Indian tennis legend.

Photo | Express

Alka Yagnik – Padma Bhushan, iconic playback singer in Indian cinema.

Photo | EPS

Bhagat Singh Koshyari – Padma Bhushan, former public figure and politician.

File Photo | PTI

Savita Punia – Padma Shri, star Indian women’s hockey goalkeeper.

Photo | ANI
