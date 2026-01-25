Nation

Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandan, Rohit Sharma among 131 honoured across categories

Five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards announced, recognising achievers from arts, sports, public life and grassroots service
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandan, Rohit Sharma among 131 honoured across categories
TNIE online desk
Updated on
2 min read

The Centre on Sunday announced the Padma Awards for 2026, approving 131 civilian honours across the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories. The list includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees, cutting across public life, arts, cinema, literature, sports, science and social service.

Among those chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, are veteran actor Dharmendra Singh Deol (posthumous), former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan (posthumous), classical violinist N Rajam, former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas and noted writer P Narayanan. The award recognises exceptional and distinguished service.

The Padma Bhushan list features several prominent personalities, including singer Alka Yagnik, actor Mammootty, industrialist Uday Kotak, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, advertising veteran Piyush Pandey (posthumous), social leader Vellappally Natesan and tennis icon Vijay Amritraj. The Padma Bhushan honours distinguished service of a high order.

The Padma Shri list for 2026 reflects a wide mix of nationally recognised figures and grassroots contributors. In sports, Indian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar has been awarded the Padma Shri, along with women’s hockey player Savita Punia The arts list includes actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, classical vocalist Tripti Mukherjee and folk and traditional artists such as Tarun Bhattacharya and Pokhila Lekthepi.

The awards also recognise several “unsung heroes” for their contributions to social work, indigenous art forms, healthcare, education and heritage preservation across the country. This year’s list includes 19 women awardees, six foreigners or persons of Indian origin abroad, and 16 posthumous honours.

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually in March or April.

FULL LIST OF PADMA AWARDEES 2026

Padma Vibhushan

  1. Dharmendra Singh Deol (posthumous)

  2. K T Thomas

  3. N Rajam

  4. P Narayanan

  5. V S Achuthanandhan (posthumous)

Padma Bhushan

  1. Alka Yagnik

  2. Bhagat Singh Koshyari

  3. Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy

  4. Mammootty

  5. Nori Dattatreyudu

  6. Piyush Pandey (posthumous)

  7. S K M Maeilanandhan

  8. Shatavadhani R Ganesh

  9. Shibu Soren (posthumous)

  10. Uday Kotak

  11. V K Malhotra (posthumous)

  12. Vellappally Natesan

  13. Vijay Amritraj

Padma Shri

  1. A E Muthunayagam

  2. Anil Kumar Rastogi

  3. Anke Gowda M

  4. Armida Fernandez

  5. Arvind Vaidya

  6. Ashok Khade

  7. Ashok Kumar Singh

  8. Asok Kumar Haldar

  9. Baldev Singh

  10. Bhagwandas Raikwar

  11. Bharat Singh Bharti

  12. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

  13. Bishwa Bandhu (posthumous)

  14. Brij Lal Bhat

  15. Buddha Rashmi Mani

  16. Budhri Tati

  17. Chandramouli Gaddamanugu

  18. Charan Hembram

  19. Chiranji Lal Yadav

  20. Deepika Reddy

  21. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

  22. Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad

  23. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

  24. Gambir Singh Yonzone

  25. Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (posthumous)

  26. Gayatri Balasubramanian

  27. Ranjani Balasubramanian

  28. Gopal Ji Trivedi

  29. Guduru Venkat Rao

  30. H V Hande

  31. Hally War

  32. Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (posthumous)

  33. Haricharan Saikia

  34. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar

  35. Inderjit Singh Sidhu

  36. Janardan Bapurao Bothe

  37. Jogesh Deuri

  38. Juzer Vasi

  39. Jyotish Debnath

  40. K Pajanivel

  41. K Ramasamy

  42. K Vijay Kumar

  43. Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumous)

  44. Kailash Chandra Pant

  45. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon

  46. Kewal Krishan Thakral

  47. Khem Raj Sundriyal

  48. Kollakal Devaki Amma G

  49. Krishnamurty Balasubramanian

  50. Kumar Bose

  51. Kumarasamy Thangaraj

  52. Lars-Christian Koch

  53. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova

  54. Madhavan Ranganathan

  55. Maganti Murali Mohan

  56. Mahendra Kumar Mishra

  57. Mahendra Nath Roy

  58. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

  59. Mangala Kapoor

  60. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

  61. Mohan Nagar

  62. Narayan Vyas

  63. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma

  64. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala

  65. Nuruddin Ahmed

  66. Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan

  67. Padma Gurmet

  68. Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy

  69. Pokhila Lekthepi

  70. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore

  71. Prateek Sharma

  72. Praveen Kumar

  73. Prem Lal Gautam

  74. Prosenjit Chatterjee

  75. Punniamurthy Natesan

  76. R Krishnan (posthumous)

  77. R V S Mani

  78. Rabilal Tudu

  79. Raghupat Singh (posthumous)

  80. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

  81. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar

  82. Rajendra Prasad

  83. Rama Reddy Mamidi (posthumous)

  84. Ramamurthy Sreedher

  85. Ramchandra Godbole

  86. Suneeta Godbole

  87. Ratilal Borisagar

  88. Rohit Sharma

  89. S G Susheelamma

  90. Sangyusang S Pongener

  91. Sant Niranjan Dass

  92. Sarat Kumar Patra

  93. Saroj Mandal

  94. Satish Shah (posthumous)

  95. Satyanarayan Nuwal

  96. Savita Punia

  97. Shafi Shauq

  98. Shashi Shekhar Vempati

  99. Shrirang Devaba Lad

  100. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar

  101. Shyam Sundar

  102. Simanchal Patro

  103. Sivasankari

  104. Suresh Hanagavadi

  105. Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj

  106. T T Jagannathan (posthumous)

  107. Taga Ram Bheel

  108. Tarun Bhattacharya

  109. Techi Gubin

  110. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

  111. Tripti Mukherjee

  112. Veezhinathan Kamakoti

  113. Vempaty Kutumba Sastry

  114. Vladimer Mestvirishvili (posthumous)

  115. Yumnam Jatra Singh (posthumous)

Padma Vibhushan
Padma Shri
Padma Bhushan
V S Achuthanandan
Padma Awards 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com