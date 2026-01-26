Republic Day 2026 unfolds with power, precision and pride in New Delhi

TNIE online desk
India marked its 77th Republic Day with an impressive display of military might and indigenous defence capabilities during the ceremonial parade on Kartavya Path.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attended the celebrations as chief guests.
The parade, themed around 150 years of “Vande Mataram”, began with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute after arriving at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, top military officials, foreign diplomats and civil servants were among those present.
The event opened with a cultural presentation titled “Vividata Mein Ekta”, featuring around 100 artistes showcasing India’s unity through music and traditional instruments.
Led by Parade Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, the parade featured a first-of-its-kind phased “Battle Array Format.
Simran Bala makes history as the first woman to lead an all-male CRPF contingent at India's Republic Day parade.
Main battle tanks T-90 Bhishma and Arjun rolled past the saluting dais with aerial cover from Apache AH-64E and indigenous Prachand light combat helicopters.