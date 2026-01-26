Op Sindoor, 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ take centre stage at Republic Day parade

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with an impressive display of its cultural diversity, economic growth, and military prowess that included missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attended the celebrations as chief guests, marking a rare moment of European Union participation in India’s national event.

Although the overarching theme of the event was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the Indian military's Operation Sindoor too found prominence at the parade on the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, top military officials, foreign diplomats and civil servants were among those present.