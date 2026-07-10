OTT releases this week: 'Peddi,' ‘Parimala and Co,’ 'Trying Season 5' and more

TNIE online desk

'Nothing to Lose' - Netflix

This French crime drama tells the story of Jada, a devoted mother whose desperate search for a bone marrow donor for her critically ill son pushes her into a dangerous criminal underworld.

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'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' – JioHotstar

Packed with humorous misunderstandings, unexpected situations and light-hearted moments, the film is designed for viewers looking for an entertaining weekend watch.

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'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' - Zee5

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur star in David Dhawan's rom-com 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. After Jass and Bani's marriage ends, he moves abroad, finds new love and uncovers shocking secrets.

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'The Westies' - Amazon Prime Video

Set in New York's Hell's Kitchen during the early 1980s, 'The Westies' follows the rise of an Irish-American gang fighting for survival and influence while taking on the city's powerful Italian mafia.

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'Balti' - SonyLIV

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, 'Balti' is a Tamil sports thriller that follows four kabaddi players whose friendship is tested when crime and gang rivalries pull them into dangerous situations.

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'Trying Season 5' - Apple TV

The fan-favourite comedy-drama returns with another emotional chapter in Nikki and Jason's parenting journey. This time, the arrival of the biological mother of their adopted children creates complications

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'Parimala & Co' - Zee5

This Tamil dark comedy mixes murder, mystery and humour in equal measure. The story revolves around an ordinary family in Chennai whose lives are thrown into chaos after a local troublemaker is found dead.

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'Peddi' - Netflix

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer emotional sports drama follows an underdog cricketer who fights against all odds to restore his village's pride through the game he loves.

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