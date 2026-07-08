'The Pitt', 'Hacks' lead 2026 Emmy nominations with 25 and 24 nods

LOS ANGELES: Gritty medical drama "The Pitt" and inter-generational comedy "Hacks" on Wednesday topped the nominations for the Emmys, television's equivalent of the Oscars.

"The Pitt" racked up 25 nominations including one for best drama, while the fifth and final season of "Hacks" earned 24 nominations including one for best comedy.

The one-two punch was a bright spot for HBO Max, the home of both programs, and the platform with the most nominations overall at 122.

Netflix's "Beef" topped the nominations among the limited series contenders with 16, and the streaming giant was second-best overall with 111 nods.

"The Pitt" -- a cross between "ER" and "24," and last year's winner for best drama -- follows the stressed-out workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the show started slowly but became a word-of-mouth sensation.

Noah Wyle -- who rose to fame on "ER" -- has racked up prizes as star of "The Pitt," including an Emmy, and is again a nominee for best drama actor this time around.

Another top drama contender is "Pluribus" -- created by Vince Gilligan ("Breaking Bad") -- with 18 nominations.

The Apple TV show is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which most of humanity has been infected with an alien virus creating a peaceful hive mind, with only 13 outliers immune.

"Pluribus" star Rhea Seehorn, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award earlier this year for the show, is an early favorite for the Emmy for best drama actress.

The other contenders for best drama include Keri Russell's political soap opera "The Diplomat," spy series "Slow Horses" and "Game of Thrones" prequel "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."