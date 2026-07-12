More than a singer, the Nightingale became the voice of generations

TNIE online desk
Legendary playback singer S Janaki passed away at 88 in Mysuru, marking the end of a musical journey that spanned more than six decades and left an unmatched legacy in Indian cinema.
She was the voice of every emotion and every genre. From devotional classics like Singara Velane Deva to romantic, sensual, folk and lullaby songs, Janaki's extraordinary versatility made her the defining female playback voice across generations in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and several other languages.
Her career was built on remarkable range and linguistic mastery. Beginning with Vidhiyin Vilayattu (1957), she went on to record around 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages, adapting seamlessly to changing musical eras while maintaining her distinctive style.
Widely known as "Janaki Amma", she became the soundtrack of everyday life in South India, with songs that celebrated devotion, love, longing, motherhood and joy, earning admiration that transcended generations.
Political leaders, musicians and film personalities hailed her as an irreplaceable icon whose influence on Indian playback singing will continue to inspire generations of artists and music lovers.