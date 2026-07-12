S Janaki leaves behind a legacy of 48,000 unforgettable songs

CHENNAI: Legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly called the Nightingale of South India, passed away in Mysuru due to age-related health complications on Saturday. She was 88.

For more than six decades, Janaki was the voice not just of generations of actors, but also the most identifiable voice for years to come. While she was best known for her renditions of countless songs in South Indian languages, Janaki left an indelible mark in Hindi, Bengali and Odia, as well.

She began her singing career with the Tamil film, Vidhiyin Vilayattu (1957) at the age of 19. Although she retired from active playback singing in 2016, the 48,000 songs she sang in over 20 languages since the late 1950s will stand a testimony to her versatility.

The remarkable thing about her legacy is that every genre had its Janaki song. If you wanted to take the devotional route, you had the breathtaking Singara Velane Deva.

Soon enough, she became the voice of unadulterated romance, encompassing the age of ache and yearning with Senthoora Poove, which earned her the National Award. How could this same divine voice also define the tone of sensuality with Ponmeni Uruguthey?

And if you had any doubts about her versatility, you have the two amazing Sundari songs: Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum and Sundari, Kannal oru seidhi...

And the singer, fondly called Janaki amma, also sang the two ‘Amma’ songs that would pacify the hearts of children longing for their mothers: Chinna Thaayaval from Thalapathy and Amma Amma from Velaiyilla Pattadhaari. Every era discovered a new Janaki.

She didn’t just adapt to changing musical landscapes but underscored them with her high-pitched yet soothing tone.