Mother of melodies S. Janaki: A voice that will echo forever

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If sweetness had a voice, it would sound like S Janaki’s. And Keralites have tasted it umpteen times, from the honey-drenched Mizhiyoram (Manjil Virinja Pookkal) to the lovelorn Naadha Nee Varum Kalocha Kelkuvaan to the ebullient Thumbi Vaa.

Gifted with a voice that can send the listener into an intoxicated tizzy, Janaki was known as the Queen of Expressions, and the expressions in her voice showed amazing dexterity to evoke similar feelings in the hearts that would hear her songs, say the doyens of Malayalam film songs, who have grown hearing her, adoring her, and drawing inspiration from her.

“To me, she is no less than magic. No major classical training, no hype, nothing... just surreal talent in all its divine aura. After a point, she kept to herself, but her body of work stood up for her. And how can it not? Look at the number of languages she has sung in, and the range of emotions in them. Can there be any more intricacy of music in a sound?” asks Arundhati B, veteran singer.

Arundhati feels she was blessed to have met Janaki once while recording an Onam song collection, but her association with the legend was mostly musical, as she worshipped Janaki’s Malayalam landmarks Manjani Poonilavu, Tamarakumbilallo, Oru Kochu Swapnathin, etc.

“Those and many more are gems, all research material in superlative singing, yet the jewel who sang them had a very humble aura, her devotion showing itself in her simple, innocent demeanour. What can I say except that she knew nothing but to sing as she herself said once. Such a life is indeed one that is born to sing in all its literal sense,” says the singer, as she saluted the soul that has inspired many professionals in her generation.