Legendary playback singer S Janaki passes away at 88

Veteran playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," died on Saturday at a private hospital in Mysuru following age-related health issues. She was 88.

Her family confirmed the news, with her granddaughter sharing an emotional note saying the legendary singer passed away peacefully.

Born as Sistla Sreeramamurthy Janaki in Andhra Pradesh, Janaki enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than six decades, during which she recorded over 40,000 songs in around 20 Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tulu, Urdu and Punjabi. Widely regarded as one of India's greatest playback singers, she was celebrated for her extraordinary vocal range, emotional depth and remarkable versatility.

Janaki made her playback singing debut in the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu and went on to become one of the most prolific voices in Indian cinema. She is also credited with recording the highest number of songs in the Kannada film industry.